First Look: Shopping on Instagram Goes Global with Shopify

Shopify Inc. — a leading multi-channel commerce platform — announced Wednesday the details of its expanded integration with Instagram.

According to the scoop shared with MMW, the “shopping on Instagram” feature that allows businesses to tag products in Instagram posts is now enabled for merchants in eight additional markets: UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil.

“This strategic expansion unlocks potential for Shopify’s merchants to sell to Instagram users all over the world,” the official word reads.

Instagram, a fun, popular photo-sharing app for mobile devices, is a great venue for Shopify’s hundreds of thousands of merchants in categories such as fashion, jewelry, beauty, furniture and home decor to grow their customer base in a meaningful way. Riding on the successes from the earlier rollout for Shopify’s U.S. merchants, the expanded integration will allow shoppers all over the world to experience this unique commerce feature on Instagram.

With the objective of helping its merchants reach more shoppers around the world, Shopify continues to invest in social commerce so brands and small businesses can sell to shoppers wherever they are. With its 500 million daily active users, Shopify says that Instagram is a natural integration alongside Shopify’s other sales channels like Facebook, BuzzFeed, Pinterest and eBay, and will help brands leverage mobile to reach consumers around the world.

“Shoppers around the world increasingly demand unique experiences that shorten the path to purchase, and the future of commerce will need to meet and exceed these evolving demands. We continue to partner and experiment with leading social platforms to support our merchants in reaching their customers wherever they are,” said Satish Kanwar, Vice President, Product, Shopify. “The expanded collaboration with Instagram is indicative of our commitment to support our merchants in growing their business and reaching more customers globally.”