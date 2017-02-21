First Look: Shopgate Joins Salesforce Partner Program

MMW learned today that Shopgate has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, which is billed as being the “fastest path to unified commerce.”

Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store.

“And now, as part of the world’s #1 CRM platform – Salesforce – brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more,” reads a statement emailed to MAW.

Shopgate is a comprehensive mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch mobile websites, and native iOS and Android apps, to help Commerce Cloud customers achieve improved customer retention rates, while increasing lifetime customer value, boosting conversion rates and driving revenue.

If you’re not familiar, the Salesforce Partner Program is the industry’s largest “born in the cloud” partner program, empowering consultants, ISVs, VARs, agencies and other partners to drive customer success using the Salesforce Customer Success Platform.

“We are pleased to partner with Salesforce, giving their merchants the ability to improve customer loyalty and increase conversion rates with our cutting-edge mobile shopping platform. They believe, as we do, that retailers should spend their time focusing on delivering best-in-class mobile experiences, and less on managing technology,” said Marc Biel, CEO of Shopgate, “While the larger eCommerce industry places a heavy emphasis on new customer acquisition, we focus on customer retention, as it costs five times more to acquire a new customer than to retain one.”