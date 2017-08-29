First Look: RedPoint Global, Infogroup to Deliver ‘Revolutionary’ Cross-Channel Marketing Solutions

MMW was privy to an advance look at big news this morning from RedPoint Global, a leading provider of data management and customer engagement technology.

The company has just announced that it’s working with Infogroup, a leading business data and analytics provider, to “help brands achieve targeted, highly-personalized, and seamlessly coordinated customer engagement.”

Infogroup’s customers will now have the ability to access all RedPoint technology, including its world-class customer data platform and the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub.

Recently, the two organizations partnered to provide a major event marketer the ability to process massive quantities of data and expand the number of customized campaigns. Due to RedPoint, Infogroup’s client doubled the number of persona-based offers and increased targeted, delivered messages by over 250 percent.

“Our success working with RedPoint Global is an exciting development for our clients, who rely on us to provide them the latest and most advanced technologies to drive their data-driven cross-channel campaigns,” said Michael Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup. “Getting the data right is very important in executing flawless campaigns, and RedPoint’s ease-of-use, accuracy, and support were all factors in our decision to partner with them.”

