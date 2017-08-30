First Look: Push Notifications Increase In-App Spend 16% and Drive 9.6X More Users to Buy

Mobile marketing leader Leanplum shared with MMW on Tuesday the findings of their new Mobile Marketing Trends report, “In-App Purchases Now: Insights to Driving Mobile Revenue,” which uncovers key drivers for increasing in-app purchases.

Previous Leanplum data identified that 90% of mobile shopping carts are abandoned without completing a purchase. Leanplum’s latest report, based on data captured by Leanplum from more than 56 million mobile marketing activities, studied push notifications that include promotion-related words like buy, purchase, pay, sale, and reserve. The findings offer significant insights into how push notifications can deliver increased conversions and higher monetization opportunities.

The latest report found that:

Promotional push notifications drive 9.6x as many users to make a purchase, compared to customers who did not receive a message.

Promotional push notifications increase in-app spend by 16%, proving an effective tool for upselling and cross-selling in-app purchases.

Promotional push notifications sent on a Saturday result in 2.2x more purchases than notifications sent on Thursday.

Promotional push notifications sent during late afternoon lead to 2.7x more purchases.

“At TouchTunes, we’re always looking for cool and unique ways to get our consumers to engage with our jukeboxes and mobile app,” said Rebecca Green, Mobile Marketing Director at TouchTunes. “The Ultimate Jukebox Bar Crawl is all about encouraging consumers to get out and play the jukebox all summer long, thus increasing their engagement and purchase behavior. Thanks to Leanplum, we’ve been able to reach mobile users across multiple channels and enhance their experience throughout the contest with dynamic promotional messaging. Driving increased user engagement and keeping the sweepstakes top of mind has helped us realize a 14 percent increase in users with multiple venue check ins and a 1.5 percent increase in users making a play. This in turn has helped drive an increase of in-app purchases throughout the course of the campaign.”

“The data validates that push notifications are essential to growing mobile app revenue,” said Momchil Kyurkchiev, Leanplum Co-Founder and CEO. “When mobile brands run multi-channel campaigns, including push notifications, email, and in-app messaging, they see even greater levels of engagement. This Mobile Marketing Trends report drives home the importance of adopting push to increase your brand’s bottom line.”

To learn more, check out the full report here.