First Look: Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

This week, Ping Identity — a leader in Identity Defined Security — announced its participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, where members can create more integrated solutions for customers that provide greater protection and detect attacks more quickly.

This announcement reinforces the long-standing relationship between Ping Identity and Microsoft, especially as the two organizations continue their collaboration to include PingFederate as one of the federation providers to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD).

“We’re delighted that Microsoft has invited Ping Identity to be a part of this new association,” said Brian Bell, chief marketing officer, Ping Identity. “The program will facilitate a faster release of our joint solutions to the commercial market and generate awareness of innovative technology enhancements—such as the integration between PingFederate and Azure AD Connect, as well as the existing integration between PingAccess and Azure AD.”

PingFederate provides user authentication and standards-based single sign-on capabilities.

For customers interested in participating in a private preview of the integration between PingFederate and Microsoft’s Azure AD Connect, please contact Edward Killeen at edwardkilleen@pingidentity.com or learn more here.