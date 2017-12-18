First Look: Pandora Unlocks On-Demand Listening With Video Ads

Pandora, the largest streaming music player in the U.S., will now offer ad-supported listeners access to on-demand listening experiences after viewing a 15-second video ad.

So how does it work?

When listeners search for a specific song, album or playlist, or have one recommended to them by Pandora, they’ll have the option to view the ad in order to unlock a Pandora Premium listening session. With these additions, Pandora now offers the best mobile and tablet solution in the market for music-lovers seeking an on-demand listening experience, whether you watch an ad or pay for a subscription.

“Our ad-supported listeners’ top request has consistently been the ability to directly play the specific songs, albums, or playlists they want,” said Roger Lynch, President & CEO, Pandora. “These new features address that need by marrying rewards-based advertising with the best-in-class on-demand experience we’ve created with Pandora Premium. This unrivaled experience will drive listeners to Pandora and drive awareness for Premium, while also creating new opportunities for artists, labels, publishers and advertisers.”

“Pandora continues to deliver product enhancements that create the ultimate music streaming destination for listeners, giving them more of what they want, when they want it,” said Chris Phillips, Chief Product Officer, Pandora. “The ability for our ad-supported users to search and play songs in our Premium product is game-changing not only for listeners, but also for artists and advertisers. For artists, it creates new avenues of promotion by providing fans with direct links to play their music. For advertisers, it offers new ways for brands to build trust and create value for their audience.”

