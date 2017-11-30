First Look: OpenX Mobile Business More Than Doubles In First Half of 2017

OpenX, a leading independent advertising technology provider, announced this week significant growth in its mobile business in the first half of 2017, recording 150% growth in net revenue year-over-year.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, the company also announced the release of the latest version of its mobile SDK, optimizing for video formats to enable publishers and app developers to better monetize their mobile apps with video in a high-quality, scalable environment that connects to the most respected buyers, brands and agencies worldwide.

The growth of the company’s mobile business follows a dedicated investment in building innovative solutions catered specifically to the mobile environment. More than 90% of OpenX’s top customers globally now use the OpenX Exchange to monetize both desktop and mobile inventory.

“With mobile advertising overtaking desktop spend globally, OpenX has made the right technology and team investments to grow with the industry’s expansion into mobile and cross-screen consumer engagement,” said Jason Fairchild, co-founder and chief revenue officer at OpenX. “As mobile continues to command greater consumer attention and advertiser spend, OpenX’s exchange has rapidly grown to become one of the largest mobile marketplaces in the world connecting hundreds of millions of consumers with the most trusted and respected brands.”

Long-standing publisher and mobile app developer partnerships fueled rapid growth for the company’s mobile business in the first half of 2017 and spurred significant adoption of its mobile SDK which initially launched in August. In just the first ten weeks of general availability more than 100 premium mobile apps have integrated the SDK. Following strong early adoption and the opportunity to increase demand for high value video ad units, OpenX today announced the SDK is now video-optimized to provide publishers and app developers with the ability to leverage interstitial video formats in their monetization strategy.

“Mobile video is poised for explosive growth in 2018, continuing to grow in popularity among advertisers because of its unique position at the intersection of quality and user experience – a position where OpenX thrives,” said Maggie Mesa, vice president of mobile business development at OpenX. “Consumers viewing mobile, and specifically in-app video content, offer a unique opportunity for brands to drive powerful engagement and for publishers and app developers to drive increased revenue. OpenX’s high quality global mobile exchange is perfectly positioned to support both buyers and sellers in this valuable environment.”