First Look: oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

oneAudience, a first-party mobile data provider that specializes in mobile app usage data, confirmed ahead of the weekend an integration with Adobe Audience Manager, part of Adobe Analytics Cloud.

The mobile audiences now available in the Adobe Audience Manager marketplace enables revenue-driven marketers to leverage mobile insights across all major industries such as automotive, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare and retail.

As a Premier level partner in the Adobe Exchange partner program, oneAudience enhances brand and agency audience data by understanding consumers at the individual level through their mobile device behaviors and app usage, providing audience attributes and segmentation for increased consumer engagement, brand awareness and sales.

“The combined power of oneAudience and Adobe Audience Manager enables marketers to gain additional mobile insights by layering together their data and our mobile-first audiences,” said Ari Saposh, VP of Data at oneAudience. “Our mobile-first collection methodology captures behaviors and insights, such as what apps an individual is downloading or using, to enable a better understanding of today’s on-the-go consumers.”

According to the formal announcement, mobile is hailed as being the most personal, relevant channel used by consumers. According to Facebook, over 88 percent of its revenue was driven by mobile alone – a number that is increasing year over year.

“The combination of Adobe and oneAudience gives brands and agencies access to additional mobile insights, such as data on apps consumers are downloading and using,” said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe. “Joint customers can now leverage the unique mobile ID management capabilities in Adobe Audience Manager and the mobile data from oneAudience to help maximize reach and relevance.”

Having oneAudience mobile audiences available in Adobe Audience Manager marketplace lets marketers “apply real-time mobile insights and build truly personalized campaigns,” the emailed statement concludes.