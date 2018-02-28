First Look at The Nation’s First Telematics-Based Advertising Network

Answer Financial, a leader in the insurtech space for the past 20 years, today announced the launch of Answer Marketplace, the nation’s first telematics-based advertising network.

Answer Marketplace will connect insurance advertisers with millions of drivers through a network of publishers seeking to enhance their apps by tapping into one of the largest digital advertising segments in the U.S.

For the first time in insurance history, through the Answer Marketplace network of mobile app publishers, advertisers are able to understand drivers’ risk and make smart, personalized offers to reach their ideal customers.

“We’re proud to create an ecosystem that benefits drivers, insurance advertisers and app publishers all at once,” said Darren Howard, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Answer Financial. “By connecting with a mobile app in the Answer Marketplace network, drivers will be empowered by new driving-based features in the apps they use and provided with insurance offers based on their driving behavior. Meanwhile, insurers can personalize offers based on actual driving, and publishers can enhance their app experiences while monetizing their apps in the competitive app economy.”

We’re told that Answer Marketplace is actively building out its network of driving, location and auto-related mobile app publishers – including Life360, the world’s leading family location and driving safety app.

For info on how to become an advertiser or publisher, visit AnswerMarketplace.com or contact partner@answermarketplace.com.