First Look: IRIO Launches Mobile App for its SMS/MMS Messaging Platform

IRIO, an industry leader in text and mobile marketing solutions, has launched a mobile app for its SMS/MMS messaging platform.

MMW has learned that the app is the first of its kind to offer full platform functionality on a mobile device.

“Mobile messaging is the most effective communications and marketing tool in part because recipients are highly mobile and have their cell phones on hand at all times,” said IRIO CEO Russell Davis. “For the same reason, it’s important that the people managing mobile messaging have complete access to send and manage messages from anywhere at any time.”

SMS messaging has become consumers’ preferred communication channel with a 98 percent read rate compared to 20 percent for email. Users of the IRIO SMS/MMS messaging platform include property managers, account managers, store owners, or anyone tasked with managing subscribers and sending messages to a desired audience.

“As a General Manager always on the go, IRIO’s app gives us the ability to manage alerts to residents and respond in real time to new prospects. That speed and ease makes all the difference in many situations,” said Brian Smith at The Woodlands of College Station.

