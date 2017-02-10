First Look: In The Age Where Mobile Matters, Which Cities Are the Smartest?

Proximity.Directory — the world’s largest directory of proximity companies — has released today its Q4 2016 Report which has aggregated information from more than 370 Proximity Solution Providers in over 50 different countries and reveals the latest trends, facts and figures from the global proximity industry as well as the growth and how proximity technologies can benefit smart cities.

If you’re not keeping score at home, this is the 7th edition of the Proximity.Directory Report.

“The Q4 2016 Proximity.Directory Report concluded the deployment of global smart technology projects in urban markets is expected to grow significantly on annualized basis,” said Thomas Walle, co-founder & CEO of Unacast. “We are still in the early stages of smart city developments. In 2017, big project announcements will come to life.”

According to the report in question:

Between 2014 and 2016, the global smart city technology market increased with $3.3 billion, going from $8.8 billion to $12.1 billion.

66% of the world population will live in urban areas by 2050. Today, 82.3% of the population in the U.S. live in urban areas.

“As more of the world’s cities become congested with continued urbanization, governments need to prepare for smart city initiatives,” Walle continues. “These initiatives can benefit by using proximity technologies to overcome mobility challenges the growing population presents to ensure public safety, optimize traffic flow, create better tourism experiences, and data monetization opportunities.”

To learn more, click here.