First Look: Improve Digital Enhances Video Ad Targeting

Digital Element, a provider of IP geolocation technology, announced this week that Improve Digital — an all-in-one advertising platform for publishers, content providers, and broadcasters — has adopted its NetAcuity Edge hyperlocal targeting solution to ensure its customers can serve the right ads, to the right audience, in the right location.

We’re told that Digital Element’s technology has been integrated into 360 Polaris, Improve Digital’s full stack monetisation technology platform for video, web, and mobile content providers.

This programmatic advertising solution integrates both a premium ad server and a supply side platform to help content providers maximise revenue in a fully transparent way. Improve Digital has more than 250 media partners, and works with major brands including Hearst, eBay, IDG, and more.

Improve Digital selected Digital Element to increase the granularity and accuracy of its geographic targeting data and meet the growing demands of its premium clients and their advertisers.

“Our business is built on providing accurate insights into high-value ad inventory and audiences, being a trusted and transparent partner to our clients and serving the best interests of publishers, content providers, and broadcasters,” says Garry Turkington, Chief Technology Officer of Improve Digital. “The quality of service we provide depends on a reliable, transparent, and trusted source of data, and Digital Element’s geolocation technology broadens and complements our product offering both globally and locally, further elevating our position in the marketplace.”