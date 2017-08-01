First Look: Impact Radius Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Certification Program

MMW received an advance look over the weekend at big news announced today by the folks at Impact Radius, a professed pioneer in global digital marketing technology solutions.

The company has just announced what it calls the first-ever Partner Manager Certification program to develop training and certification for the company’s trusted agencies.

“The comprehensive certification aims to educate agencies on how to successfully manage and grow their clients’ partnerships utilizing the company’s suite of advanced Partner Manager tools,” the official word reads. “Currently, seven agencies have already begun the process of completing Partner Manager Certification under Impact Radius’ qualifications.”

In today’s competitive digital marketplace, agencies and affiliate managers are constantly innovating in order to differentiate themselves against their competition. At the same time, brands and marketers are challenged with executing media campaigns that provide ROI. With these two pain points in mind, the goal of the certification program is to offer industry leading education to agencies and revenue generating partners so they can drive maximum value for their clients.

Per the details touted, in order to receive Impact Radius’ Partner Manager Certification, agency partners must pass a “thorough, invite-only exam.”

“Marketing technology has changed a great deal over the last several years and we are committed to both disruptive technology innovation as well, as helping our agency clients stay competitive through education and training,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO of Impact Radius. “With that in mind, we are pleased to launch Impact Radius’ first-ever program to certify our agency partners on the features and best practices of our Partner Manager product. Moving forward, we believe this program provides agencies and their brand clients an added level of expertise, trust, and scale in today’s media ecosystem.”