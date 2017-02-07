First Look: IAB Issues New Report on App Marketing

IAB is out with a fascinating new report on app marketing and MMW has your first look.

App marketing is a category of marketing campaigns with the goal to drive app installs, app retention, and app monetization, the respected organization explains, noting that it has been a burgeoning sector of the mobile advertising industry—with about 25% of total U.S. mobile ad revenue generated by app-install ads alone in 2015.

However, many marketers are exploring best practices for this still emerging marketing discipline.

“This document provides app marketers with a list of questions they should ask media and advertising providers in order to run a successful campaign, and can be used to compare providers when deciding which of them best meets their strategic needs,” a provided report summary explains.

With help from the IAB, we now have help in the form of top evaluation criteria for buyers.

James Kelm, Co-chair of IAB App Marketing Working Group, and Senior Director of Product Management, Flurry Analytics & Yahoo! App Publishing, has just published a new blog delving into to the latest app marketing insights and trends.

“To advance the discussion of app marketing best practices for buyers, and because buyers today face many choices when planning their campaigns, the working group put together ‘App Marketing: Top Evaluation Criteria for Buyers’ to help them compare the wide variety of providers offering access to mobile audiences,” Kelm writes.

Want to check it out for yourself? Click here.