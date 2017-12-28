First Look: GTT Expands Channel Partner Program

GTT Communications, Inc. — a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients — announced this week the expansion of its channel partner program, designed to meet the unique needs of the channel segment.

GTT provides partners with comprehensive sales support, dedicated account management, an array of marketing resources and a comprehensive service portfolio.

Three regional vice presidents, each with extensive industry experience heading successful channel partner programs, will lead GTT’s channel partner program: Robert Westervelt, east region; Michael Gough, central region; and Roland Saenz, west region. GTT provides partners with a dedicated team supporting the sales process, including sales engineering, quoting, project management and client account management, as well as marketing support, including product training and promotional materials.

“The indirect channel is core to GTT’s organic growth and a key focus for our company,” stated Eric Warren, GTT division president for Enterprise. “We have upgraded our channel partner program to ensure the success of our agent partners, from initial engagement with GTT to direct support of our partners’ end user clients.”

GTT will feature its new program at channel events throughout the coming year including the 2018 Channel Partner Conference & Expo, where Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO, will be a featured keynote speaker.

The keynote address will take place on April 18th at the Venetian & Sands Expo in Las Vegas.