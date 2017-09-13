First Look: GSMA Launches the ‘Case for Change’

At Mobile World Congress Americas, the GSMA this week launched a new global campaign to draw attention to the significant impact that mobile technology is having on the lives of more than 5 billion people around the world.

We’re told that The “Case For Change” will put the spotlight on the work of the mobile industry to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and, in doing so, connect everyone and everything to a better future.

“Operators and ecosystem players around the world are doing some amazing work to create this better future – and we need to tell those stories,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer at GSMA. “Case For Change demonstrates the direct, positive impact that mobile operators have on the lives of billions of men, women and children around the world, on their communities, on economies, and on society as a whole.”

Starting this week in the United States, the Case For Change will offer an in-depth view of how mobile is truly changing people’s lives. For instance, in Boston, Erich, a low-vision marathon runner, uses connected glasses to enable him to realise his dream of competing in the Boston Marathon.

As it travels around the world, Case For Change will also show how mobile is delivering timely healthcare in Africa, providing an “essential lifeline for refugees in the Middle East, and giving women financial independence in India, among many other stories.”

After six months on the road, the Case For Change will end its journey in February 2018 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Beyond showcasing the tremendous power of mobile, the Case For Change serves as an opportunity to bring a wide range of stakeholders together in addressing the SDGs,” concluded O’Hara. “This is not something that we can accomplish alone as individuals, as companies, even as an industry; we must work together, united, to make the 2030 agenda a reality.”

To learn more about The Case for Change, click here.