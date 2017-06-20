First Look: GSMA Innovation City Returning to MWC Shanghai

MMW learned Monday that the GSMA Innovation City will return to Mobile World Congress Shanghai for the fifth year.

According to a statement provided to MMW, the popular exhibition space invites visitors to experience how mobile-connected products and services are improving the lives of citizens, enterprises and governments in Asia, as well as around the world.

This year’s showcase explores a range of immersive, cutting-edge demonstrations from leading brands as well as start-ups, covering different sectors such as retail, transport, automotive and more.

“The City is always one of the biggest draws at Mobile World Congress and we are focused on ensuring that it reflects the latest developments in mobile technology,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer at GSMA. “We have a really diverse line-up of partners and a huge number of interactive demos and exhibits that will appeal to all different backgrounds and interest levels. We look to welcoming visitors to the Innovation City in Shanghai in just a few days, and then at Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco later in the year.”

