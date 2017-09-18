First Look: GSMA Announces 2018 Global Mobile Awards Open for Entry

On Friday, MMW was privy to the news from the GSMA that the 2018 Global Mobile Awards (Glomo Awards) are now open for entry.

If you’re not familiar, The Glomo Awards honor the greatest achievements and innovations across the mobile industry, with 38 awards over eight categories.

Entries for the 2018 awards will be accepted through Wednesday, 22 November 2017, with the winners announced at the GSMA Mobile World Congress taking place 26 February – 1 March 2018 in Barcelona.

“Mobile now connects two-thirds of the world’s population and is constantly evolving,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Through the Glomo Awards, our industry will showcase the incredible innovation and creativity helping to keep us all connected now and in the future. We wish all entrants the best of luck.”

For 2018, the GSMA has refreshed the Glomo Award categories to reflect the changing shape of the mobile industry worldwide, and introduced new awards that highlight the most cutting-edge developments impacting the industry.

To learn more about The 2018 Glomo Awards and the program’s categories, click here.