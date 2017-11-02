First Look: Factual Launches Engine SDK for App Developers

Factual, a leading location data provider that offers accessible data to enterprises, marketers and developers, announced Tuesday the release of Engine, a mobile software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to easily incorporate location data and intelligence into mobile apps to increase user engagement, build personalized interactions and better understand users.

Engine combines Factual’s industry-leading Global Places data with on-device location information and behavior patterns to help developers understand user context and identify the right moment to engage.

So how does it work?

Its machine learning algorithm takes into account factors including business operating hours, device usage patterns, speed and direction of travel to determine the specific circumstance of a user, beyond their location or place. By understanding and using these contextual factors, Engine enables apps to take the most accurate and appropriate action, ultimately improving engagement and user experience.

“The bar for smart and intelligent apps is rising exponentially, and developers demand solutions that help them provide personalized, effortless experiences to end users,” said Gil Elbaz, founder and CEO, Factual. “Engine is uniquely able to understand a device’s exact location and movement, and using that location intelligence, design customized outcomes for users.”

