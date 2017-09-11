First Look: Digital Element Joins the Streaming Video Alliance

Digital Element, a leading provider of IP Intelligence and geolocation solutions, announced in recent days that it has joined the Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum comprised of leading companies from the online video ecosystem.

MMA can now confirm that Digital Element joined the Alliance in order to “help video streaming service providers leverage location-based information to improve the reach, security and control of online content.”

“As participants on the Streaming Video Alliance Geo Working Group, we look forward to sharing best practices on how best to apply IP geolocation data to improve and secure streaming video delivery,” said Jason Lee, senior director of client services at Digital Element, in a statement emailed to MMW. “It is important to not only know how location data can improve the effectiveness of video advertising, but also how to leverage it to help organizations manage the distribution of online content―ensuring that licensing and copyright agreements are adhered to and digital assets are protected against online piracy. As pioneers in the IP space, we also bring a wealth of knowledge about IPv6 data adoption.”

We’re told that Lee will serve as co-chair of the Alliance’s Geo Working Group.

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation solutions to many of the world’s largest websites, brands, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

