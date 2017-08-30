First Look: DeviceBits Accepted as One of Four Late Stage Start Ups into the UpRamps Fiterator Program

On Tuesday, DeviceBits — a leading artificial intelligence (AI) software company that offers predictive, self-learning platforms that help companies adopt self-service customer support materials — announced it has been accepted as one of the four later-stage start-ups into the UpRamps Fiterator program.

If you’re not familiar, Fiterator is a graduate program for later-stage startups who already have a product, and are now looking for market opportunities in the global cable/broadband industry.

DeviceBits is focused on changing the way businesses provide customer service through conversational digital agents and interactive content that enables customers to help themselves. Much of this technology is driven by the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and DeviceBits is excited to showcase this technology in front of leading cable/broadband executives.

According to an emailed statement, brands know AI is critical to their customer service strategy. A recent online survey to more than 550 brands and marketers1 showed that 40.9% said customer service would benefit most from better online support that utilized AI with live chat, self-support, or automated response materials. This was ahead of sales (36.4%), and order/fulfilment (34.1%).

“We believe our technology offerings provide tremendous opportunity and benefit to cable and broadband companies all over the world and have the unique opportunity to validate that with CableLabs and UpRamp,” said JC Ramey, CEO of DeviceBits. “We’re excited to be a part of the UpRamps Fiterator program, and we look forward to building mutually beneficial partnerships with leading industry executives in cable and broadband.”