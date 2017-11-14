First Look: Comcast Business Expands Voice Solutions Portfolio

Comcast Business has announced a new addition to its voice solutions portfolio, VoiceEdge Select.

“Designed specifically for small businesses, VoiceEdge Select is a cloud-based phone service with a full set of standard and advanced calling features, a mobile app and business-grade phones priced affordably by the seat,” reads a statement emailed to MMW.

Comcast Business’ VoiceEdge Select includes all of the traditional calling features small businesses expect but also includes, at no additional cost, advanced features, such as automated attendant, hunt groups, simultaneous ring, and readable voicemail.

Business-grade Panasonic phones are included with the cost of the service, and customers can select from cordless and desk phone options. The service is delivered over Comcast’s nationwide network enabling what we’re told is “a high quality call experience.”

“Small businesses are the heart of the American economy and they need services that can help them better serve their customers and compete against larger brands. VoiceEdge Select gives them professional call handling and an easy to use portal and mobile application letting them tailor the service to their needs to ensure they never miss a call in or out of the office,” said John Guillaume, Vice President Product Management & UX at Comcast Business.