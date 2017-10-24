First Look: Coding Bootcamp Launches $1M Scholarship Fund for Working Women Pursuing New Careers in Tech

In 2016, only 26% of professional computing occupations were held by women.

According to an announcement from Bloc, the organization believes that to overcome the gender gap, tech training must become more affordable and accessible to women, including working women hoping to retrain for higher paying jobs in tech.

As a result, a new scholarship fund is being established.

Eligible female applicants can apply a Close the Gap scholarship (currently worth 40% of tuition) towards one of two eligible Bloc programs: Bloc’s Part-Time Web Developer Track (originally $8,800) or Designer Track (originally $9,800). In addition, Bloc offers deferred financing, so students pay back the bulk of their remaining tuition only after they acquire a new position in the tech sector.

Bloc CEO Clint Schmidt explains why Bloc created the Close the Gap Scholarship: “Serving thousands of students, we’ve become familiar with the obstacles that still face women pursuing careers in tech. Some of these obstacles are based on misinformation about what it takes to succeed in the field. Others are based on real constraints, including lack of money and time. Our scholarship is part of a broader effort to dismantle these obstacles.”

To learn more, click here.