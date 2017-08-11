First Look: CMO Council Study Delves Into What Impacts Brand Performance

How quickly and effectively marketers respond and adapt to ongoing consumer feedback has become a new determinant of brand performance.

That’s the opening salvo in a new report from the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council.

According to 90 percent of the 150 brand marketers surveyed, responsiveness—or the ability to source, understand and then quickly react to feedback, preferences and needs—is important, if not critical, to the delivery of an exceptional customer experience.

“Yet only 16 percent of marketers feel their organizations are extremely responsive to the consumer, failing to make changes to products, packaging, services and experiences based on real-time consumer requests and feedback,” the provided report summary explains.

To address and remedy some of the challenges illuminated by the study’s findings, marketers feel a “cultural shift will need to occur,” including new processes and tools to execute changes faster, as 60 percent of respondents believe a focus on customer over product will need to take place for any significant progress to be made.

To learn more about the study — “The Responsiveness Requirement: How Agile Marketers Act on Consumer Feedback to Drive Growth” — click here.