First Look: AerServ Launches Native Advertising for In-App Mobile Video and Banner Ads

One of the most innovative mobile advertising powerhouses in the industry is at it again.

Mobile consumers engage more frequently with native ads – digital ad placements that reflect the look and style of a publisher’s site or app. Aware of this reality and focused squarely on taking opportunities to the next level, AerServ — the leading inventory and audience management technology for mobile publishers and advertisers — has just announced the launch of AerNative (a new native ad platform for in-app mobile video and banner ads).

So how does it work?

Publishers and app developers can use AerServ’s new mobile native platform to customize and serve mobile native advertisements in their mobile app or website. Those advertisements (text, display, video) can easily be formatted by the publisher to mimic the style and format of the app or mobile site. In addition, the ads can be contextually targeted based on the content of the app.

The company says that consumers looked at native ads 53% more frequently than regular display ads, and native ads registered 18% higher lift in purchase intent, according to Sharethrough/IPG Media labs. Ad blindness – digital media savvy consumers mentally tuning out and ignoring standard display ad units and formats – helps explain the success of native ads.

“Multiple studies and reports have shown that consumers engage more with native ads within apps. With the AerServ’s platform we are able to provide native at scale without having to put a burden on programmers to integrate the ads into each new environment. We’re excited to launch AerNative,” said said Josh Speyer, AerServ’s CEO. “Native mobile ads – video and display – delivered via AerNative – will be integrated seamlessly into mobile apps and mobile websites.”

