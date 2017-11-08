First Look: Adobe Named a Leader Among Web Analytics Vendors

Adobe announced Tuesday that the company has been recognized as a leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Web Analytics, Q4 2017” report.

Of the seven vendors evaluated, Adobe was among two named a leader for its strength within the web analytics market.

According to the official word provided to MMW, Adobe received the highest scores of all participating vendors in the current offering and market presence categories, as well as in nine criteria, including analytics and reporting; artificial intelligence; data ingestion; dashboards and alerts; data repository, model and access; performance; partner ecosystem; web analytics revenue and number of enterprise customers.

“Adobe maintains its dominant position and strength within the web analytics market,” stated Forrester in its Web Analytics Report. “… Adobe has sought to emphasize features that democratize meaningful and actionable digital insights to anyone in the enterprise. It has concentrated efforts on making the UI more intuitive and building on capabilities that allow the exploration of data breakdowns, relationships and comparisons.”

A free copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Web Analytics, Q4 2017” report is available for download here.