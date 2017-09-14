First Look: Act-On Aims to Make Data-Driven Marketing Easy

This week, Act-On Software, a leading provider of adaptive marketing automation for businesses, announced the release of Engagement Insights, a new reporting tool that provides real-time access to analytics through a live data connection and pre-configured, templated reports in Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. The offering, we’re told, makes data exportability and report sharing easy.

According to teh company, reporting and analytics continue to be top priorities for B2B marketers evaluating marketing automation vendors.

In a recent study Act-On commissioned with Econsultancy, more than half of the marketers surveyed cited data management as a key challenge.

When using Engagement Insights in conjunction with Google Sheets, companies never have to worry about version control or outdated CSV files. The live feed from Act-On to Google Sheets ensures that all key stakeholders always have the most up-to-date campaign performance data at their fingertips.

“Engagement Insights makes it easy for me, my team, and other Education at Work executives to evaluate our marketing efforts and measure ROI,” said Tanya Gantzer, Senior Vice President of Client, University and Marketing Development at Education at Work. “The reports help us better understand our audience and identify ways we can deliver greater value.”

