First Look: 4INFO Announces General Availability of Onboarding Solution

4INFO, a customer identity and engagement solutions company, announced this week the general availability of its data onboarding solution to meet the market’s growing demand for smarter and more accurate cross-channel identity mapping and data onboarding.

Built on the company’s proven customer identity and engagement platform, 4INFO is enabling data companies to better monetize their data in an increasingly mobile world.

“We’re quickly seeing traction in the market since introducing our onboarding solution because our expertise in mobile is helping customers achieve higher match rates with the scale and accuracy they need to monetize data and maximize revenue,” said Mari Tangredi, general manager of 4INFO’s Identity Platform.

The growing demand for marketers to effectively reach consumers in mobile is clear: consumers spend nearly three quarters of all digital minutes on their mobile devices1 – and mobile ad spending is expected to more than double desktop display.2 Yet most identity and data onboarding solutions on the market today are rooted in desktop as a starting point for mapping people and data to devices.

“4INFO was born in mobile. More than four years ago, we solved the biggest challenge of connecting people and data to mobile devices helping marketers precisely target national mobile ad campaigns with our patented methodology,” she said. “With our onboarding rollout, we’re expanding access to this proven approach for marketers’ use across platforms and publishers.”

“As brands continue to shift ad dollars to mobile and video it became obvious that we needed to associate our purchase behavior data to a best in class identity grid that has precision and scale driving maximum value in activation of audiences,” said Jen Bukich, Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Kantar Worldpanel Shopcom, a Kantar brand., a leading data analytics firm with CPG and retail purchase behavior data for 300 million U.S. consumers.

