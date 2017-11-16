Figliulo & Partners Acquires Digital Marketing and Technology Agency

On Wednesday, Figliulo & Partners (F&P), the so-called “Brand Agency for the Information Age,” today announced its acquisition of Hungry.

Founded in 2014 by Brady Donnelly and headquartered in New York, Hungry is a full-service digital and technology agency.

From the official release:

Hungry’s overall goal was and continues to be to create best-in-class digital products and experiences with purpose and widespread potential. Donnelly, who previously served as Hungry’s Founder and Managing Director, remains Managing Director of Hungry and becomes Head of Product within F&P, as part of the agency’s leadership team. The staff of 12 from Hungry will remain intact and join F&P’s 55 full-time staff members in the agency’s New York office.

“My goal for F&P is to continue future-proofing our offering so that we’re always one step ahead of the curve,” said Mark Figliulo, Founder and CEO of F&P. “Culturally, Hungry and F&P are a great fit and bring the best talent together under one roof. We will continue to set the bar for brand storytelling in today’s world.”