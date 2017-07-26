Falcon.io Says New Instagram Measurement Offering Can Enhance Content Strategy

MMW learned Tuesday that Falcon.io — a social media management and customer experience (CX) platform — now allows customers to grow their business and guide social engagement strategy through new Instagram Measurement reports.

We’re told that customers will gain a deeper understanding of clicks, reach, engagement, Story consumption, and more with the ability to create customized reports as well as plan and moderate activities under one platform.

As a result, brand marketers can further strategize on which campaigns are most effective, and will also know which steps to take when they aren’t seeing the best outcomes. This functionality is built in close collaboration with Instagram through exclusive early access to the new Measurement API’s, which Instagram publicly announced earlier this week.

Instagram has over 700 million users and its Stories feature alone is used daily by over 250 million users, which is more than the total number of daily active users on Snapchat’s entire platform, the announcement touts.

"Falcon.io's Instagram Measurement will be generally available to all customers on July 31,"