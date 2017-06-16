Falcon.io, a social media management and customer experience (CX) platform, is making ways today.

The company, we’re told, now allows customers to plan, execute and optimize their Instagram marketing strategy from a single platform with a new publishing flow.

What’s included in the latest update?

With this update, Falcon.io becomes “the only platform of its kind that enables customers to create and schedule Instagram Stories and carousel posts of up to 10 images or videos, in addition to single image or video posts.”

Falcon.io’s newly redesigned Hub mobile app also enables customers to get a full overview of all scheduled and published Instagram content, receive push notifications for posts ready for publication, and collaborate with their team on content.

“The ability to create and schedule Instagram content directly through the Falcon.io platform has made it even more of a versatile tool in our social media strategy,” said Brandon Edler, content manager and creative strategist at The Finish Line. “Enabling the marketing team to collaborate and approve posts within the new publishing flow ensures that everything we post to Instagram has an end to end audit trail that ensures our team stays on brand and delivers value.”