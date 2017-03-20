Factual Teams with Top Data Platforms to Provide High-Quality Data for Publishers and Advertisers

On Thursday, the team at Factual announced integrations with leading ad tech platforms including Adobe, LiveRamp and Oracle Data Cloud.

These partnerships” solidify Factual’s position as the most distributed location data provider, and further enable marketers and publishers to capitalize on the power of Factual’s high-quality location data through their preferred data platforms.”

According to yesterday’s blog (citing data from eMarketer) post by Factual, ,ore than a quarter of U.S. senior-level agency and marketing professionals rely on DMPs to manage and activate audience data.

At Factual, our mission is to make location data accessible to anyone who needs it — to make better decisions or help others make better decisions. Key to this mission is neutrality. These new partnerships allow us to expand our footprint, making it incredibly easy for those who want to leverage our location data for targeting or gain a better understanding of their first party data.

“Every marketer strives to deliver relevant, compelling messaging to their customers. First party data is a key component — but it’s only one piece of the puzzle. Now, marketers can easily resolve first party data alongside quality location data, to develop a 360 degree view that reflects people’s real-world behavior. The results speak for themselves,” said Luke McGuiness, Head of Data Monetization at LiveRamp

