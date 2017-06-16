Factual, Adform Partner to Expand Location Data Access

Ahead of the weekend, Factual announced a new partnership with Adform, a leading European-based, full stack advertising technology platform. The objective? To give advertisers increased, direct access to high-quality global location data across Europe.

This new partnership, we’re told, expands Factual’s presence and capabilities across Europe and continues its investment since announcing the company’s expanded European operations earlier this year.

Media targeting using Factual’s data in Europe more than doubled from 2015 to 2016, and according to eMarketer, the European mobile advertising market is expected to reach to $40 billion by 2018.

The company says that through this Adform partnership, advertisers can access Factual’s standard audience taxonomy and custom segments using Adform’s data management platform.

“Factual and Adform are also exploring a demand side platform integration that would allow seamless access for buyers to build and deploy location audience segments through Factual’s Geopulse products,” the announcement notes.

To review the complete announcement, click here.