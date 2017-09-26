Facebook News: Megalytic Announces Support for Facebook Lead Ads

Megalytic, a leader in report automation for digital marketers, announced Monday that their product can now be used to track and report on the performance of Facebook Lead Ads.

If you’re not familiar, Facebook Lead Ads are increasingly popular with Facebook advertisers because they allow potential customers to provide accurate contact information quickly and easily with a form that is part of the ad itself.

According to Facebook: “When potential customers see your ad on Facebook, they can sign up for more info or request something from your business—like price estimates, newsletters, product demos, test drives and much more.

By clicking your lead ad, customers will see a form that’s already filled with info they’ve shared with Facebook—like their name, number, or email.

We’re told that the form is mobile-device friendly and designed for the least amount of typing possible. So it’s quicker for customers to reach you—and gives you accurate, actionable info so you can reach back.”

In addition to Facebook Ads, Megalytic provides robust support for Google AdWords PPC reporting, Google Analytics, Search Console (SEO), and Facebook Pages data.

“Facebook Lead Ads are incredibly popular,” says Megalytic CEO Mark Hansen. “We are very excited to include support for these campaigns within the Megalytic reporting tool. This is something that a lot of our customers have been asking for.”