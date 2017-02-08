Facebook In Focus for Major Local Online Advertising Conference

MMW learned this week that Facebook’s foray into the SMB marketplace will become a key focus of Borrell Associates’ 2017 Local Advertising Conference.

The conference in question is set to be held March 6-7 in New York City.

Now in its 8th year, Borrell’s event is the industry’s largest and most popular conference on local digital media.

We’re told that the two-day event typically attracts more than 400 media executives.

Recent additions to the #LOAC2017 slate of more than 60 speakers include Phillip Rather, who heads up local partnerships for Facebook.

Keynote speakers include Greg Stuart, global CEO of the Mobile Marketing Association; Ryan O’Hara, CEO of Realtor.com; Craig Smith, president and COO of HomeAdvisor, and Chip Perry, CEO of TrueCar.

The full speaker’s list reads like a Who’s Who in digital media, the Borrell team says.

“Digital advertising continues to grow, but the local piece of it is growing faster than anything else,” said company CEO Gordon Borrell. “We’ve tapped speakers who have the best perspective on how the marketplace is evolving — and consequently have the best strategies to capitalize on it.”