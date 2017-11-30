eZanga Joins IAB and Earns Approval for TAG Registry

Full-service digital marketing firm eZanga has joined the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) as a general member and been approved by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) as a participant in TAG Registry.

According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), bot fraud will cost advertisers $6.5 billion globally in 2017.

A statement emailed to MMW Wednesday notes that eZanga’s fraud detection division, Anura, “is the only ad fraud software solution built by a company that has bought and sold traffic.”

Having experience being held by clients to performance-based metrics and traffic quality helped eZanga benchmark the Anura rulesets with a unique point-of-view.

IAB membership enables eZanga to actively contribute this point-of-view to the discussions that are impacting the greater digital marketing landscape.

“We built Anura to validate whether or not a user is real or fake because viewability can be beaten,” said Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of eZanga. “We firmly stand behind measuring performance through real, human users with the resolve to interact without malicious intent as a stronger metric for combating fraud. We look forward to bringing insights from the discussions we’re having with our brand and agency clients to IAB’s ongoing initiatives to improve the transparency within online advertising.”

“It is important for the advertising ecosystem to work together to strengthen our defenses against ad fraud,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “By registering with TAG, eZanga has taken an important step in building a common industry standard to ensure that only legitimate companies participate in the digital advertising ecosystem.”