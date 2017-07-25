Eyeota and Nativo Bring Global Audience Data to Native Ad Tech Platform

Eyeota and Nativo, a leading native advertising technology platform, confirmed to MMW this morning a new partnership designed to enable premium publishers, brand marketers and agencies to leverage audience data to optimize and strengthen native and content advertising campaigns across a global footprint of supply.

“Today’s consumers are inundated with irrelevant and off-topic advertising experiences, turning them against certain brands and driving them away from certain websites,” a provided media announcement explains, noting further that the integration of Eyeota’s data in the Nativo platform allows publishers, marketers and advertisers to apply Eyeota’s extensive audience profiles and create more compelling and even more relevant online experiences for consumers.

Eyeota audience data covers user preferences and interests across a range of topics, including technology, health & wellness, finance, B2B, social media, politics, among others, and is now available to customers through the Nativo platform.

“The accelerated adoption of native advertising demands increasingly sophisticated and robust targeting capabilities to ensure persistent relevance to global customers,” said Justin Choi, CEO at Nativo. “Through our partnership, brands will now reap the benefits of significantly increased content-to-conversion by reaching more relevant consumers with our proven native executions.”

“Nativo’s platform delivers a proven solution for marketers and advertisers to serve relevant branded content and ads to consumers,” adds Kevin Tan, CEO at Eyeota. “Adding an audience data layer to their marketing strategy helps them improve their understanding of customers and their interests. Our partnership creates an opportunity for brands to deliver more targeted and engaging content to the right audiences.”

For more info on available data segments, check out the Eyeota Data Desk here.