Experience Advertising Rolls Out Influencer Outreach and Prospecting Services

Experience Advertising, Inc. — a digital marketing agency — has just launched their Influencer outreach, prospecting, and relationship management services.

What’s included in the launch?

Their Influencer outreach programs are cutting-edge in the ecommerce industry and are designed to deliver results for companies looking to partner up with all types of influencers such as: media, PR, bloggers, social media personalities, and other influential people online.

Evan Weber, Founder and CEO of Experience Advertising, is optimistic about the launch and offering.

“One of the most essential aspects of a truly comprehensive digital marketing and online advertising strategy, is to have a really effective approach when it comes to digital PR,” Weber said. “Not PR in the traditional sense, i.e. print magazine articles, local TV news pieces, and a story in the local newspapers here and there. Those days are long gone. In this age of the online revolution, it’s abundantly necessary to leverage the Internet and Social Media in particular to craft robust, effective, measurable, creative, and forward-thinking online PR strategies for companies we work with. At Experience Advertising, Inc. we have designed extremely effective, ultra-modern, online PR strategies that blanket each client’s industry and/or marketplace with a steady flow of company news, exciting promotions, valuable information, and engaging content.”

