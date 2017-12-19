Exclusive First Look: AerServ Launches Private Marketplace Tools for Mobile Publishers

MMW can exclusively report that AerServ, the leading inventory and audience management technology for mobile publishers and advertisers, is rolling out its new self-serve Private Marketplace tools for Mobile Publishers.

As the first mobile mediation platform to launch such an offering, AerServ now grants publishers the power to create and execute their own private marketplace (PMP) deals for mobile ad inventory via this new self-serve tool.

We’re told that self-service features will allow app developers on the AerServ platform to curate inventory for advertisers, seamlessly execute private marketplace deals, and efficiently manage them among the rest of their ad stack. Publishers can even tap into AerServ’s unique Cost Per Completed View PMP capabilities, enabling them to execute PMPs for high-value rewarded video inventory.

“An increasing amount of advertising is being transacted programmatically, and more and more of this spend is going to private marketplaces,” said Josh Speyer, AerServ’s CEO. “This is for good reason, as PMPs provide an avenue for buyers to transact with more intimacy and less friction than the open exchanges, and can provide greater visibility and quality control for both advertisers and publishers alike.”

According to a company statement email to MMW, the level of transparency provided by Private Marketplaces for Mobile Publishers is expected to generate higher CPMs for mobile publishers than on open exchanges, while simultaneously attracting advertisers who might have previously been wary of programmatic in the mobile space.

Private marketplaces are invitation-only real-time auctions that enable brands to control the sites and mobile apps on which their ads appear. They also provide publishers with a simpler way to package their premium inventory and execute agreements with brand partners.

