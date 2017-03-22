Event Planners Get Techy At 2017 Technology Summit In Las Vegas

The seventh annual TS Tech Summit Road Show, where event and meeting planners stay in a luxurious junior suite with fine dining, thrilling excursions and world class speakers to learn about the latest tech tools available to help them take their skills to the next level. Held April 20-23 at host hotel Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Through expert-led workshops, hands-on demonstrations and a trade show, planners will have the chance to experience up-to-date technology firsthand, as well as network with tech suppliers and others in their profession.

For anyone intimidated by the rapidly evolving world of technology, the summit lifts the veil and provides easy-to-apply tools to help planners run their events and meetings even more smoothly and efficiently.

“The event managers who will attend the 2017 TS Tech Summit learn to manage trade shows, meetings, and events around the world with the touch of a finger,” says Ann Windham, founder of TS Tech Summit and owner of Imagine Xhibits & Events.

Registration and other information is available here. Full and partial education grants, along with association discounts are available.

The TS Tech Summit is supported by Meeting Professionals International, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events, and SPIN for courses for CEM, CMM and CMP industry certifications.

Planners who attend the four-day summit will learn about mobile apps, podcast, trade show remote controls, real-time logistics, RFID, beacon, virtual reality, online-asset management and other up-to-date knowledge and tools.

Themed event is Mission Possible, because event technology makes great events possible. “When you enjoy a good spy movie what do you see? Glamorous locations, elegant parties, thrilling stunts, expensive race cars, spy tech gadgets, helicopters flying off….well when you walk into the next TS Tech Summit in Vegas you may just feel like you entered into a spy movie…, ”Quote from Ann Windham.

“Ann seeks out the best tech tools and vendors to share with her attendees,” says Michelle Scott, meeting planner with AZZ Inc. “One of the best things about TS Tech Summit is the intimate event setting. The smaller group size creates a better learning environment. I always return with many valuable contacts, new friends and experiences.”

Michael Lynn, co-founder of Global PEC and Professional Trade Show Resources, has attended several TS Tech Summits.

“This is one of the few technology trade shows where I can spend needed time with tech gurus who demonstrate how to apply the tech products immediately to my business,” he says.

“As a company who plans and produces large-scale events, it’s helpful to know we’re investing time and resources at a show with planners who have the same goals, budgets and objectives as our core client base. Since we are a nation-wide provider, the location works great too. The event/meeting planners and executives are expecting to build new relationships and solidify existing ones – and that’s our goal as well. “ Jason Rudoy | Director of Sales metroConnections

Tracy Leparulo, manager of events & sponsorships at EventMobi, calls TS Tech Summit a “one-of-a-kind event.”

“Their intimate, hands-on learning approach is great for anyone seeking to better understand technology and how to incorporate tech into their events and daily operations,” Leparulo says. “That’s why we keep coming back year after year.”