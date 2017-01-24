eTargetMedia Publishes 2017 Email Marketing Trends Report

eTargetMedia, a respected provider of email-related marketing and resources, has just released the 2017 Email Marketing Trends Report, which features the top email marketing trends to watch out for in 2017.

“The new year is a perfect time to forecast the trends that will drive successful email campaigns and the report will help marketers apply these trends to their upcoming campaigns,” reads a provided statement emailed to MMW.

As for key highlights from email marketing trends for 2017, here’s what we can tell you:

Email continues to be the fastest-growing channel for marketing ROI and is the biggest driver of Customer Acquisition and Customer Retention.

Email marketing has real power, even with Millennials. According to recent surveys, Millennials have stated that they want to receive brand communications via email. Most millennials check email from mobile devices and even though millennials love social media for communicating with friends they specifically cited email as their primary communication vehicle with brands.

Email Integration is a big trend that will continue to grow this year. Integrating email messaging into other marketing channels, promoting email content across social media pages and including social sharing buttons on emails are trends that will be seen in email marketing campaigns.

Mobile has changed where and when consumers check their email accounts. Optimizing email campaigns for mobile viewing is going to be a huge factor in successful email campaigns.

Email personalization, email automation, responsive email design and interactive email elements are all factors that brands should be implementing in their email campaigns this year.

“Email is thriving,” stated Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia. “Smart brand marketers need to evolve their email tactics to cater to a new audience in 2017 and beyond. Every email marketers’ resolution for the new year should be to implement these trends into their upcoming email campaigns.”