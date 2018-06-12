ePlay Touts Big Shot AR Beta Launch

On Monday, ePlay Digital Inc. announced its official launch for Big Shot Basketball beta will take place in Las Vegas during the 2018 version of NBA Summer League.

The new Augmented Reality (AR) mobile game will be available for basketball fans of all ages with special launch events planned for Las Vegas running July 12-15 and in other North American cities leading up to the 2018/19 NBA season.

ePlay is working with 7-time NBA champion, Robert Horry and a fantastically talented group of young basketball players that will be wearing the Big Shot logo throughout the summer to promote the Big Shot mobile game.

We’re told that the company also released a new website for its upcoming game series at www.BigShotAR.com.

“This is going to be a big summer for ePlay and for augmented reality,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “We are advancing the state-of-art for sports and mobile technology and look forward to seeing hundreds of thousands of fans of all ages enjoying the magic that our augmented reality platform creates.”

