Empathy In Marketing: The Secret To Better Relationships!

The following is a guest contributed post by Swrve CEO Christopher Dean.

The current buzzword in marketing might seem to change more often than the average person changes their socks, but one idea that appears to have more staying power than most is the concept of empathy in marketing. We should all (hopefully!) be familiar with empathy in our everyday lives, but the application of the concept to marketing can be slightly less clear, particularly when communicating with millions of users via multiple different platforms.

There are two elements to empathy: understanding someone else’s feelings and sharing their feelings. That may all sound very warm and fuzzy, but for some time now smart marketers have realized that connecting with users in this way is the key to converting far more users into revenue-generating customers.

That’s because, as a rule, people don’t particularly like being sold to: they like being helped.

Create campaigns that deliver value to users and approach them in the way they’d like to be approached, and you’ll find the improved customer experience this delivers encourages engagement, loyalty, and therefore ROI.

Introducing More Empathy Into Your Marketing

So what’s the best way to make this happen? One approach is hand-written cards, but you’ll find out pretty quickly that that doesn’t scale. More realistically, developments in marketing tech have the potential to bring a little more empathy into your marketing. That might seem paradoxical – how can something that is, by definition, not human, enable us to connect more closely with users and make our interactions more – well, human?

It’s true that there are plenty of examples of technology being used to deliver the opposite effect. Think of the generic home screen that’s shown when opening a new app, even if you arrived there after clicking on a specific ad, or that push notification you get at 3.27am every day for two weeks, letting you know about a TV show that you’ve never watched. However, one of the major advantages of digital marketing is that it also allows us to know more about users than ever before. Assuming here that you want to stay firmly in the category of ‘helpful and successful’, here are some pointers for introducing empathy into your marketing, and how tech can help.