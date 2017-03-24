eMarketer Posts New Estimates for Native Ad Spending

Just how big is the native advertising market today? It’s huge, according to eMarketer.

Offering a new estimate of the size of the native advertising market, eMarketer notes today that spending on native digital display ads “will make up more than half of all digital display ad spending in the US this year.”

The new forecast estimates that US native digital display ad spend will grow 36.2% this year to reach $22.09 billion. At that level it will make up 52.9% of all display ad spending in the US.

“Growth of native digital display is being driven by publishers’ pursuit of higher-value and more mobile-friendly inventory, as well as by advertisers’ demands for more engaging, less intrusive ads,” said eMarketer principal analyst Lauren Fisher.

Fisher is also the author of the new report.

“We’re seeing a huge ramp up in non-social publishers adopting in-feed ads and video,” Fisher said. “Coupled with continued advances on the programmatic native front, this will accelerate non-social native display spending.”

To learn more, check out the eMarketer report summary here.