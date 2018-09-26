What is the Most Effective Tool in Mobile Marketing?

Back in the old days of marketing, there was really only a limited way of doing things. Having a website that advertised your products and services was enough to direct potential customers to you. But, as the way consumers moved about online changed – and the way digital channels opened up – there became a multitude of ways to attract customers and to try to get customers onto your website. As we tended towards mobile for how we consumed online sites, to the way online content was optimized, to the increase in social media marketing alongside our traditional marketing efforts all affected change in marketing. But, is content as important as social engagement and even responsive mobile sites? Which tactics and strategies should businesses be focusing on to attract the right audiences?

How Useful are Responsive Mobile Sites?

Responsive mobile sites should be the cornerstone of any good marketing strategy. While a solid desktop website can be professional, studies show that the number of visits on mobile between 2016 to 2017 rose from 57 per cent to 63 per cent, the mobile bounce rate dropped from 52 per cent to 47 per cent, and time spent on websites from a mobile grew from 40 per cent to 49 per cent. Responsive mobile sites not only give credibility to a business, but unresponsive sites are the fastest way to turn off potential customers. Responsive mobile sites differ from a mobile-friendly site, which simply means it looks good on mobile. Responsive mobile sites create a seamless experience for mobile users, that they would generally expect on a desktop. Easy navigation and a customer journey focused map of the site means that customers can be directed where you want them to go while also fulfilling the reason they came onto your site. The user focused environment created by the responsive website will also aid the business in its SEO efforts for optimizing the website. SEO in recent years has become crucial in how a business drums up customers. Not only is the end product of the website important, but the breadcrumbs left for customers to find the website also plays a large part in how successful it is.

How Useful is On-Site Content?

Content is one of the biggest marketing buzzwords of recent years, so it stands to reason that there is some importance to it. On-site content not only further shows a customer what your brand is about and what your key marketing messages are, but it also helps position you as an expert in your field through the blog. Infographics and blog posts can be used as references for customers and other likeminded businesses. The more you know about a topic, especially one you purport to be helping a customer with, the more likely they are to choose your business over a competitor. For example, chocolate spread brand Nutella have a segment of their website dedicated to recipes using Nutella as a key ingredient. Wink Bingo offer information on bingo terminology, how to play various styles of bingo, and other tidbits of information on their blog. Construction game brand Lego have a variety of videos on their site showing how the finished models look and how they can be used. Clothing retailer Topshop has a section of their website devoted to articles and blogs about style trends and what people should be wearing. Companies can use their on-site content for SEO purposes too, ensuring keywords that would be searched for are delivered in a way that adds meaning for the customer.

How Useful is Social Engagement?

One of the biggest coups for marketing has been social media. Social media allows marketing messages to be sent out cheaply with a potentially hugely-wide reach. With many different platforms – from Instagram for personal trainers, to Pinterest for wedding planners – businesses can ensure they are showcasing their products and services, sharing their on-site content through posts that deliver meaning and drive engagement. Social engagement can even take on a life of its own if a post goes viral or is linked up with an influencer who can help drive further engagement for the brand. Social engagement can also involve a paid element and entire campaigns can be developed with an objective in mind. These can work effectively to ensure the messages are delivered to consumers, goals are achieved, and the money spent on doing so is far less than what may have been done through more traditional methods of marketing such as print advertisements, billboards, or TV spots.

Should There Be a Holistic Approach to Marketing?

While each approach has its strengths, the only true way to ensure a strong marketing strategy is to implement all aspects. Responsive mobile websites work in tandem with referrals from social media. 61 per cent of people in the United States view social media from their mobile phone, meaning that’s where they are likely to see the link to your website. Complete the customer journey by directing them from the social media with a clever and engaging strategy to the responsive website. If both are engaging and working well enough, they should create a positive business profile in the mind of the customer. This can be furthered through the use of useful and informative content. Good uses of text and graphics, not to mention video, can ensure that any doubts potential customers may have are obliterated and they choose your business to complete their transaction.

When it comes to marketing, there is no single fix solution for a good strategy. While a responsive mobile site – and desktop site – customers get a taste for your business and your professionalism and ability to fulfill their needs. With on-site content, you can position yourself as an expert in your field and provide valuable information to keep the customer happy. With social media marketing you can disseminate your marketing messages further and wider and for little cost. Ultimately, applying all three strategies at once is the best way to create a solid and effective marketing plan.