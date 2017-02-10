Dunkin’ Donuts Taps Mobile for Valentine’s Day Marketing, Engagement

Dunkin’ Donuts is helping fans celebrate the season of love with a full schedule of social programming around Valentine’s Day.

Among the hyped components of the effort is a chance to win a year’s worth of coffee and donuts with a “Dunkin’ Love” photo contest, a Facebook Live musical performance with Us The Duo, an iMessage custom card builder, and the launch of an emoji keyboard and new Snapchat geofilters.

All told, the latest marketing and engagement efforts by the coffee and sweets giant underscores the company’s commitment to all things mobile and social.

For the chance to win the ultimate Valentine’s Day present, beginning today Dunkin’ Donuts fans can enter the “Dunkin’ Love” photo contest, sharing via Instagram how Dunkin’ Donuts is part of their love story, using hashtag #DunkinLoveContest.

One grand prize winner will receive a year’s worth of both coffee and donuts, as well as $2,500 they can perhaps use towards an extra sweet Valentine’s Day gift this year.

https://news.dunkindonuts.com/news/dunkin-donuts-sweet-valentine-celebration:-dunkin-love-photo-contest-imessage-custom-card-builder-and-us-the-duo-live-performance