Driving Mobile Results in an Evolving Landscape

The following is a guest contributed post by Steven Wastie, Chief Marketing Officer at Origami Logic.

Given the current landscape, it likely comes as no surprise that mobile marketing revenue has continued its explosive growth trajectory for eight record-breaking years, according to a recent Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) report. And it continues to climb, making mobile the clear linchpin of any successful cross-channel campaign.

Yet beyond the hard numbers is the equally compelling factor of consumer recall for mobile. The same IAB study reveals that 90 percent of smartphone users worldwide can recall seeing mobile ads within the first few days of when the ad was originally shown. This positions mobile as a powerful media vehicle when set up for success from the onset.

However, executing a mobile campaign requires strategy, consumer insight and the proper placement to drive results that will truly move the needle. It also requires accurate measurement—the foundation of any mobile campaign. That might be easier said than done, however. So how can marketers make the most of mobile initiatives? Let’s walk through how to ensure mobile measurement success.

Focus on engaging your audience.

The average consumer now spends five hours a day on his/her mobile device – and one in every five owners uses their device every five minutes. While our collective tech addiction spells major new opportunities for marketers, the fundamental goals remain the same: Deliver the right message to the right person at the right time. Only now, ads are delivered on smaller screens. The key to engagement in this new era is finding ways to connect with your target, always-on consumers in a highly efficient manner. So when strategizing for your mobile campaign, first focus on the popular apps where people spend the bulk of their time: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. This will allow you to connect with most of your audience, and then extend your reach through large-scale run of site (ROS) or granular targeted campaigns to reach the rest.

Map goals to the platform.

Each social channel works differently, and therefore needs different measures for success. Twitter is a place for conversations; so don’t expect it to drive numerous conversions. However, as a mostly owned media platform, you can get exposure without a large investment. If conversions are your focus, look to Instagram or Facebook, as more users are actively searching for product information on these platforms and are often poised to purchase. If you keep each specific platform in mind, you can drive better results.

Make it work for mobile.

When creating a campaign, put yourself in the consumers’ shoes and consider the full consumer experience. It is not enough to create a mobile ad and place it online. If clicking on your ad brings consumers to a non-responsive website where they can’t click on or see the CTA button, or if load time is slow, your campaign is likely destined for failure. Maximizing the experience not only improves brand perception, but also exponentially enhances campaign efficacy.

Connect results with your efforts.

Historically, measuring results in this dynamic marketing arena has proven difficult. And it’s not hard to see why. Numerous devices and countless channels translate into a wide, varied mix of engagements, missed connections and user experiences. It’s critical to find a way to capture all of these insights from across your mobile activations in a simplified, unified way to help evolve and perfect your mobile advertising program. Equally important is establishing a defined, internal measurement process to align teams and communications. By closely tracking performance in real time, adjustments and re-directions can be made quickly to ensure optimal campaign performance.

While the need to connect with consumers in a meaningful way with a brand promise that speaks to them will never change, measurement matters now more than ever. A mobile-centric measurement foundation is essential. Marketers need to know how their campaigns are performing – across every device, every app, every audience. Accurately capturing in-flight campaign data accelerates time to insight—allowing marketers to make meaningful adjustments that drive better results.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Steve Wastie is Steven has over 20 years of experience leading global marketing, product management, and business development activities in highly competitive and high-growth markets. Before joining Origami Logic, he was CMO at AppDynamics, where he ran marketing during a period of explosive growth as the company grew from 250 to 1,000 employees. Previously, Steven served in executive roles at Xirrus, Juniper Networks, and Inktomi.