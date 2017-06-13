Drawbridge Boosts Targeting with PushSpring Mobile App Data

New data options for clients are now being offered by Drawbridge, a leading digital identity management company.

Drawbridge announced this week the addition of unique new data segments to its cross-device advertising platform from PushSpring, the first and largest independent app-based mobile audience platform.

“PushSpring’s data is derived solely from mobile apps, delivering truly differentiated audience inputs and segments for Drawbridge’s self-service and managed-service platform customers,” according to the company.

In fact — because consumers now spend five hours per day or more on mobile devices — the mobile app environment is “a data goldmine.”

PushSpring specializes in mobile audience data sourced from more than 200 million mobile devices. That information is crunched down into more than 250 audience segments ranging from demographic and interest to lifestyle-based categories. The upshot? Data users have a new ability to quickly create custom segments.

“The audience data landscape is extremely cluttered, and most of the available data in the marketplace is very similar, if not duplicative, across vendors,” said Dini Mehta, Drawbridge’s VP of Sales for North America. “Using mobile app ownership data as a targeting parameter combined with our cross-device graph ​is incredibly differentiated.​“

Mehta said advertisers need and want to reach consumers based on where they are spending majority of their time.

“This allows us to be truly device-agnostic from a targeting and activation standpoint,” noted Mehta.