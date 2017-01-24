Dollars for Digital: Just What the Doctor Ordered

Mercom Capital Group, a global research and communications firm, recently released its annual report on funding and mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity for the Healthcare Information Technology (HIT) / Digital Health sector.

Mercom’s comprehensive report covers Healthcare IT deals of all sizes across the globe.

Venture capital (VC) funding, including private equity and corporate VC, in the Healthcare IT totaled $5.1B (billion) in 622 deals in 2016, a new record for the sector.

By comparison, $4.6B was raised in 2015 in 574 deals. Corporate funding in Health IT companies — including debt and public market financing — came to $5.6B, down 30 percent from 2015.

Since 2010, the sector has received $18.5B in VC funding in 2,672 deals and ~$7.5B in debt and public market financing (including IPOs), bringing total Healthcare IT funding to $26B.

To learn more, the full report is available here.