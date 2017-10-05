Digital Marketing World Forum in New York Welcomes New Heavyweights

According to the official word handed down this week to MMW, Hasbro, Verizon Wireless, Microsoft, Diageo, Jet.com and more confirmed to speak at Digital Marketing World Forum in New York, 7-8 November in Javits Center.

Victor Lee, Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing at Hasbro, Christine Ciccone, Head of Digital Startegy at Verizon Wireless, Miri Rodriguez, Storyteller at Microsoft, Luke Atkinson, VP Smirnoff Global Content & Communications at Diageo and Evan Woods, Head of Digital Marketing at Jet.com are the latest industry-thought leaders to confirm their participation in this year’s Digital Marketing World Forum Conference & Expo event.

Lee, Ciccone, Rodriguez, Atkinson and Woods will join a stellar speaker line up of over 80 at the event who will be sharing their unique insight and knowledge in a series of inspirational keynote presentations and panel discussions exploring the latest trends and developments in digital marketing across key themes including; content marketing, social media, mobile marketing, influencer marketing, ecommerce, automation, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Conference pass holders are invited to attend three conference streams at the event where the world’s leading brands, thought leaders and agencies will be sharing their insight and experience on a variety of topics impacting the industry today. The Social, Mobile & Advertising track will examine the importance of a brand social footprint as well as engagement techniques and the rise in influencer marketing.

“The event will also provide guidance and real-life examples of effective storytelling and examine the future of content marketing in the Content, Data & Personalization stream whilst Digital Disruption is set to highlight the rise of virtual reality and artificial intelligence in marketing and what it means for organizations around the world,” a provided statement explains.

To learn more about next month’s event, click here.